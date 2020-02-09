Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

