Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,854 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

