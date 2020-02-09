Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,605 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

