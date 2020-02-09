Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,748 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $596,603.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

