Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 39,104 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 403.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.