Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 379,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.67 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.