Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

