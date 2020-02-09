Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $48.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.