Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.49 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

