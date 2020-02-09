Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

