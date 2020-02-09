Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 15,448 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

SFBS opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

