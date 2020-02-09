Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Cummins by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 78,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

