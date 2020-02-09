Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,653,000 after buying an additional 126,745 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

