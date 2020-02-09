Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.