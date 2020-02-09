Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

