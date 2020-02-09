Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,901 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.62 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

