Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,602 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

