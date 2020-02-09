Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,925 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.