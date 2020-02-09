Adzcoin Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $60,724.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

