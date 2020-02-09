Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Aecom worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aecom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Aecom by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aecom by 47.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. Aecom has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

