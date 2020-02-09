Aegis Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. Match Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Match Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Match Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

