Aeon Trading Up 8.1% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $2,031.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001966 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00855298 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004652 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002060 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

