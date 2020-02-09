AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $417,070.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,719. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

