Aeternity Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bithumb, Binance and HADAX. Aeternity has a total market cap of $69.58 million and $18.67 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000801 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 346,564,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,743,763 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, ZB.COM, Liqui, BigONE, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Crex24, BitMart, Bithumb, Zebpay, DragonEX, HADAX, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDAX, Koinex, CoinBene, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

