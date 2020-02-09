Agrocoin (AGRO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.49 Million

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded up 60.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Agrocoin has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. Agrocoin has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $396,535.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrocoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.51 or 0.05811686 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023754 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00129726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039845 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

Agrocoin (CRYPTO:AGRO) is a token. It launched on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.