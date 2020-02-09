AidCoin Reaches Market Cap of $514,337.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $514,337.00 and $50.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

