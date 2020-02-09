Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

