Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 18,112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.