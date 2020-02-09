Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $66.08 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

