Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

