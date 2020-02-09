Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,166 Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $270.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average of $188.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 70.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

