Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,214 Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.