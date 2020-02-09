Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,775 New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 294,025 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 122,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.01. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

