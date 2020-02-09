Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 26,995 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $185,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.