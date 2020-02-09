Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,894 Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Workiva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Workiva by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Workiva by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

