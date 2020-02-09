Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 65,142 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $3,968,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $12,239,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $513,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $952,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,557 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.