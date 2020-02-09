Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,768 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

