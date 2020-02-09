Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,126,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

