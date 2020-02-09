Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenable by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,013,436.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,895,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

