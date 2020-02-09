Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

USB stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.