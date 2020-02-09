Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.17% of Benefitfocus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $5,567,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 64.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $18.19 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $606.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

