Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,978 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.