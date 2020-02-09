Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 30,717 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 93.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

