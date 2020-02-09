Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 42,013 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

