Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.18 Million in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

