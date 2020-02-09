Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

