Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 267,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

