Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.22 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $258.82 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

