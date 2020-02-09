Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.22 Million in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.10% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,290,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864. 40.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.07 on Friday. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

