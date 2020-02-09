Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.